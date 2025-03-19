Review of long-gone railway lines in Tyrone nearing completion

A MAJOR review of rail services – seen by campaigners as a key step towards restoring trains to Tyrone – is expected to be completed soon.

It has been over 60 years since the Stormont Government removed rail services from the region, despite widespread opposition.

Since then, the once-bustling Great Northern Line – passing through Pomeroy, Carrickmore, Sixmilecross, Beragh, Omagh, and Newtownstewart – has been left overgrown or developed.

The All-Ireland Strategic Rail Review includes several recommendations for enhancing and expanding the rail network. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins says this provides an “evidence-based framework” to guide future investment in railways across the island of Ireland.

“These studies are due to report by spring or summer this year,” Minister Kimmins said. “The Department will then consider the prioritisation of projects once these feasibility studies are complete.”

Translink is currently conducting several feasibility studies, including four funded by the Union Connectivity Development Fund.

One of these focuses on the proposed re-opening of the Portadown to Derry railway route.

“However, more work is needed to test the feasibility and affordability of the Review’s recommendations and to secure the necessary funding to take projects forward,” Minister Kimmins added.

The Department of Transport has secured support from the European Investment Bank Advisory Services to help progress the implementation of the Rail Review’s recommendations.

“With the assistance of EIB consultants, my officials are working with colleagues in the Department of Transport, Translink, Irish Rail, and the NTA to consider the recommendations and identify those rail interventions which could be well advanced or delivered over the next decade to 2035,” she said.