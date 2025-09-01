Large reward offered after ‘scum’ steal motorbikes in Sion Mills

THE owners of several expensive motorbikes stolen at the weekend are offering a ‘large’ reward for help in catching those responsible.

Jet Products Yahama’s premises in Sion Mills were broken into sometime between 7pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

According to a statement from the company on its Facebook page, the following vehicles were stolen:

1 x Brand New 2024 Yamaha WR250F Enduro Bike

1 x Brand New 2023 Yamaha YZ250 Motocross Bike

2 x Brand New 2024 Yamaha YZ250 Motocross Bikes

1 x Brand New Yamaha TT-R110 Pit Bike

1 x Used Yamaha Moro Electric Mountain Bike

1 x Used Yamaha Kodiak 700 Farm Quad with Tow Bar on Front and Rear

The statement added: “Help us find the scum that stole our bikes and quad at the weekend. They were stole between 7pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. Large financial reward for info that leads to the retrieval of our stolen items.”

A police spokesperson urged anyone with information about the thefts to contact investigating officers.

“If you have information, or saw any suspicious activity in the area in recent days – including any vehicles, call police on 101,” said the spokesperson.

“If you, or someone you know is offered these type of machines for sale in suspicious circumstances please let us know. The number to ring is 101, quoting reference 1130 of 31/08/25.

“You can also report online via https://orlo.uk/rHDTK or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/CwGGU”