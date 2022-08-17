Rich heritage of Kinny Cally Hall celebrated

AN evening to celebrate Kinny Cally Hall will take place in the St Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre tomorrow.



The event, on Thursday August 18, will form part of Heritage Week which runs from August 13 to August 21.

The celebration will feature speakers discussing the history and cultural significance of the hall which was popular as a music and dance venue in the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s. The event will also feature traditional music by people with strong local connections to Kinny Cally.

An architectural conservation report by Dedalus Architecture which includes recommendations about works needed to restore the one-room stone hall will also be launched. The evening will conclude with a community consultation so participants can share their views on which of the report recommendations they would like to see pursued.

The event is supported by the Heritage Council and organised by the Kinny Cally Hall Restoration Project Group, a group of local volunteers who have initiated efforts to restore it in honour of its immense contribution to Irish culture and heritage. It runs from 7-9pm and everyone is welcome.