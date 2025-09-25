Richard McClean appointed as new CEO of North West News Group

NORTH West News Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard McClean as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr McClean will take responsibility for shaping the future strategic direction of the company, working across its well-established newspapers and digital titles – the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle, We Are Tyrone, Fermanagh Herald, Donegal News and Gaelic Life – as well as its magazines (both print and online) and its printing, design, and digital services at Kaizen.

He steps into the role at a pivotal time in the group’s development and brings with him a wealth of experience in publishing, commercial strategy, and digital transformation.

“Richard has a proven track record of leadership and innovation in publishing,” said Austin Currie, Chairman of North West News Group. “His vision and experience make him ideally placed to guide the Group through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

Mr McClean joined North West News Group in 2022 as Chief Operating Officer at Kaizen.

Before that, he built a highly successful career at Mediahuis (Ireland), formerly Independent News & Media PLC, where he began in 2002 as Marketing Director of the Belfast Telegraph.

Over the following years, Mr McClean rose to senior leadership positions, including Managing Director of the Belfast Telegraph, Managing Director, Independent News & Media PLC and Chief Operating Officer Mediahuis (Ireland) following their acquisition in 2019.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead North West News Group as it approaches its 125th anniversary year,” Mr McClean said. “This is a news media business with a proud publishing tradition and a strong audience reach across print and online, built firmly within its communities and beyond.”

“Richard’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for North West News Group,” added Mr Currie. “Together with our senior management team, he will be focused on building a strong and sustainable future for the business.”