Risks posed by counterfeit goods highlighted by PSNI

DETECTIVES from the PSNI are warning of the risks associated with buying counterfeit goods.

The caution comes in the run-up to Christmas, when seasonal shoppers may be tempted by a supposed ‘bargain’.

It’s part of Operation Season’s Greetings, which delivers an all-encompassing safety message – from safe shopping to safety in the home.

The Police Service’s Detective Inspector Tom Phillips chairs the Intellectual Property Crime Sub Group of the Organised Crime Task Force.

He is highlighting issues such as public safety, linked with the poor quality of counterfeit goods, and is also keen to draw attention to the often-hidden costs.

Detective Inspector Phillips said, “Criminals will attempt to copy anything – from clothing and trainers to tobacco, electronic items and jewellery. Some consumers may unwittingly buy counterfeit goods, while others – pleased to have snatched an affordable designer replica – will be unaware of the implications.

“The reality is that proceeds from the sale of counterfeit goods often fund serious organised crime, such as drug dealing, money laundering and human trafficking. To put it plainly, the purchase of counterfeit goods helps to line the pockets of criminals and paramilitaries.

“I’m also asking you to stop for a second and think about where these products come from in the first place. The answer is that the majority of fake goods are produced in sweatshops – factories with horrific conditions, and where vulnerable workers get paid a pittance.”

Detective Inspector Phillips warned that, given the current ‘cost-of-living’ crisis, the opportunity to secure a ‘bargain’ might seem more attractive now than ever.

But the officer said, “There are significant health and safety risks associated with counterfeit goods. Whether skincare, electrical items or children’s costumes – these items don’t undergo the testing and quality control that genuine items do. A counterfeit children’s costume, for example, won’t have the necessary safety-release mechanism, and a counterfeit phone charger won’t be up to fire safety standards.”

Anyone with information about the supply of counterfeit goods can contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per-cent anonymous.