River Island confirm its Omagh store is to close

STAFF at River Island in Omagh say they are ‘gutted’ after confirming the store will shut its doors for good on Monday, September 22.

In a statement on social media, the company said the closure followed the failure of the landlord and River Island to reach agreement on the terms of a new lease.

“As you can imagine, the team are totally gutted, especially at such a short turnaround,” they wrote. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our wonderful customers who have shopped with us for years. We know you will be sad to see us leave as well.”

The store’s closure comes just weeks after River Island announced plans to shut 33 outlets across the UK as the retailer shifts towards online shopping and seeks to cut costs.

A further 71 branches are to see reduced rents.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, described the news as ‘disappointing’ and expressed his support for staff.

“I have spoken to local people today who have greatly valued the River Island retail offering in Omagh,” he said.

“My thoughts and best wishes are with those employees who are affected.

“Business, civic and community leaders need to focus on changing Omagh and how we can better work together to revitalise the town.”