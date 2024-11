THE time-frame for work to begin on the long-awaited Riverine Project, which will connect Strabane and Lifford through a series of upgrades to local infrastructure, will be ironed out in ‘the coming weeks’ according to a spokesperson from Donegal County Council.

Last week, €16.7m in PEACEPLUS funding was secured under the Re-imagining Communities Investment Area by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, joint partners in the enterprise. The funding was announced as part of a wider €77m (£65m) of PEACEPLUS funding that was awarded to transform six community facilities and public spaces island-wide.

The Riverine Project will see the creation of 30 acres of parklands including play areas, recreational and conservation spaces, a public events space on both sides of the border, a new community pavilion building, cycle paths and a new footbridge connecting the two towns.

Confirmation on the project has been welcomed by officials on both sides of the border.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Niamh Kennedy praised the dedication and hard work of all involved in the project to date in making this award possible.

She said, ‘The Riverine Project will create an iconic, progressive and sustainable shared space, uniquely connected by a pedestrian bridge spanning a transnational border, which will harness and drive intercultural, cross-community and cross-border cooperation.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr added that funding would allow the project delivery partners to create a sustainable shared space for the people of Strabane, Lifford and beyond. She said, “The two councils have been working in close collaboration to bring this project to fruition and we are delighted that we can now go ahead with its delivery that in turn will drive intercultural, cross border cooperation, and strengthen cross-community relations across this area.”

Chief executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Kelpie spoke of his pride that the collaboration has finally come to fruition saying, “This innovative project has the potential to be transformational for Strabane and Lifford and the wider north west region and is very much in line with our overall objectives to invest in local communities so they can enjoy and harness shared space.”