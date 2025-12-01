Road chiefs reject calls for new safety measures in Dungannon

RESIDENTS in parts of Dungannon are growing increasingly frustrated after the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) rejected fresh appeals for traffic calming measures on several busy roads.

This is despite long-standing concerns over speeding and inadequate signage in Northland Way, Moygashel and Brooke Street, Milltown.

A DfI spokesperson said, “Northland Way/Jacksonville Road is already partially traffic calmed and, when compared with other areas currently seeking measures, would not be considered a high priority at this time.

“Brooke Street (A45) forms part of an arterial outer ring route for traffic in Dungannon, and due to its classification and strategic function, it is not suitable for traffic calming measures.”

Local Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson, Ian Irwin, said that he is ‘disappointed’ by the DfI’s decision and will be referring the matter to the Mid Ulster PCSP.

“While I understand the pressures on DfI, the safety concerns raised by residents cannot simply be left on hold. All possible interim measures must be explored.”

To help address the issue in the short term, Mr Irwin has contacted the Mid Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) to request the deployment of Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) on both roads.

“These devices have proven effective elsewhere in encouraging drivers to slow down,” he said. “I have asked the PCSP to prioritise these locations so that residents can see practical action while we continue to press for longer-term improvements.”

Mr Irwin said he would continue to engage with DfI, the PCSP and local residents until progress is made.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own community, and I will keep working to ensure these concerns are properly addressed.”