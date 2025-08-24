Road closed after collision in Artigarvan

POLICE have urged motorists to seek an alternative route following a collision on the Berryhill Road in Artigarvan.

A spokesperson said, “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan.

“The Berryhill Road is closed in both directions at its junctions with the Laurel Road and the Ballylaw Road.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”