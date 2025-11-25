Road closed each day for major upgrade works in Dungannon

WORK has begun on a major road upgrade in Dungannon.

The proposed scheme will include two kilometres of full width resurfacing of the Carnteel Road to improve the carriageway surface at various locations.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said the work would cost £307,000 and would deliver ‘significant benefits’ for residents and road users.

“This demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

“I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

As a result of the works, the Carnteel Road between 9am and 4.30pm daily, Monday to Friday, for a three-week period from yesterday.

During this period the road will be fully closed to through traffic. Local access to property within the scheme limits will be facilitated along with school buses.

A diversion will be in place via B35 Carnteel Road – Aughnacloy – A5 Tullyvar Road – A4 Dual Carriageway – A45 Granville Road/ B35 Legilly Road/ B35 Carnteel Road and vice versa.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) said every effort had been taken to minimise disruption.

“However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.”

The work is scheduled to be ‘substantially complete’ by December 12, added the DfI spokesperson.