BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Road closed following collision in Omagh

  • 2 July 2025
Road closed following collision in Omagh
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 2 July 2025
Less than a minute

ROAD users are advised that the Drumnakilly Road in Omagh is blocked following a road traffic collision near the junction with Camlough Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”

 

Advertisement

Related posts:

Long road ahead but family ‘hopeful’ about Omagh man’s recovery Tyrone priest found guilty of abusing former pupils Green light given for improvements to Omagh to Enniskillen road

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn