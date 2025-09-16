Road closed in Dungannon following ‘serious collision’ last night

A road in Tyrone has been closed after what police have described as a ‘serious collision’ last night.
The Cookstown Road in Dungannon remains closed this morning between the Thornhill Road and the Drumconnor Road following the collision on Monday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said diversions are in place and road users should exercise caution and seek alternative routes.
There are no further details yet about last night’s collision.
