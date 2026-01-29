Road closures planned during Killyclogher resurfacing work

WORK has begun on a £175,000 road resurfacing scheme in Killyclogher.

The proposed scheme will include resurfacing of the Old Mountfield the Road, Knocknamoe Road and the Tirquin Road.

The work, which got underway on Monday, is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Nightly road closures on the affected routes at different periods will operate between 7pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

Old Mountfield Road closure

During this closure, traffic will be diverted via C0625 Old Mountfield Road to B0048 Mountjoy Road to B0048 Drumragh Avenue to B0004 Campsie Road to A0505 Killyclogher Road and vice versa.

Tirquin Road closure

During this closure, traffic will be diverted via U1701 Hawthorn Road to A0505 Killyclogher Road to C0625 Old Mountfield Road and vice versa.

Knockamoe Road closure

During this closure, traffic will be diverted via A0505 Killyclogher Road to C0625 Old Mountfield Road and vice versa.

Whilst only one road will be closed at a time generally, all three roads will be impacted during resurfacing of the double mini roundabout junction that interjoins all routes.

Lanes closures under traffic control will operate during daytime on the affected routes.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £175,000 for the Killyclogher area will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

“I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”