Road diversions around Castlederg on Saturday due to parade

THE public is advised The Royal Black Preceptory annual demonstration will be held in Castlederg this Saturday, August 30.

A PSNI spokesperson said feeder parades start in the town at 9am and will have an impact on traffic.

“Drivers and those not attending are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

“Please also be aware of traffic diversions on Castlegore Road via Silverhill Road. HGV drivers should avoid the area, if possible, and seek alternative routes bypassing Castlederg to avoid congestion.

“Police will be deployed to help manage traffic throughout the day, and deal with any traffic issues that may arise.”