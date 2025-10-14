BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Road in Artigarvan closed due to fallen tree

  • 14 October 2025
Road in Artigarvan closed due to fallen tree
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 October 2025
Less than a minute

A road in Artigarvan has been closed due to a fallen tree.

The Leckpatrick Road is closed between the junctions of Station Road and Laurel Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A tree surgeon is tasked and hopefully the road will be reopened this evening.”

Advertisement

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Related posts:

Road closed in Dungannon following ‘serious collision’ last night Assembly backs motion calling for work on new A5 to begin Council to spend £16,500 on 33 new Irish road signs in Tyrone

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn