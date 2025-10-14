Road in Artigarvan closed due to fallen tree

A road in Artigarvan has been closed due to a fallen tree.
The Leckpatrick Road is closed between the junctions of Station Road and Laurel Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A tree surgeon is tasked and hopefully the road will be reopened this evening.”
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)