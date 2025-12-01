Road reopens after serious crash this morning near Omagh

THE Beltany Road in Omagh has now fully reopened to road users following an earlier collision.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a short time ago the road had reopened following the serious collision this morning.

The A5 between Omagh and Newtownstewart had been closed all day, causing huge disruption on the busy route.

Traffic was diverted on a number of routes, including through Gortin village.

Earlier this evening, a lorry skidded off the road near Gortin, further adding to the disruption.

Police have not yet released any more information about this morning’s crash.