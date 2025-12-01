Advertisement

Road reopens after serious crash this morning near Omagh

  • 1 December 2025
Road reopens after serious crash this morning near Omagh
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 December 2025
Less than a minute

THE Beltany Road in Omagh has now fully reopened to road users following an earlier collision.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed a short time ago the road had reopened following the serious collision this morning.

The A5 between Omagh and Newtownstewart had been closed all day, causing huge disruption on the busy route.

Traffic was diverted on a number of routes, including through Gortin village.

Earlier this evening, a lorry skidded off the road near Gortin, further adding to the disruption.

Police have not yet released any more information about this morning’s crash.

Related posts:

New memorial to five men who died in Omagh rail tragedy Serious collision on the main Omagh to Cookstown road Latest stage of Omagh crematorium project could cost up to £840k
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY