Road re-opens after ‘serious’ crash in Cookstown yesterday

A road in Cookstown where there was a ‘serious’ collision involving two vehicles yesterday has re-opened.
The crash happened yesterday afternoon at Old Loughry Road.
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A police spokesperson this morning said the road has re-opened.
It has been reported three people, including a child, were taken to hospital after the crash but the PSNI have not yet released any more details.
“A further update will be provided in due course,” the spokesperson said.
