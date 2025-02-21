Road re-opens after ‘serious’ crash in Cookstown yesterday

A road in Cookstown where there was a ‘serious’ collision involving two vehicles yesterday has re-opened.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon at Old Loughry Road.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A police spokesperson this morning said the road has re-opened.

It has been reported three people, including a child, were taken to hospital after the crash but the PSNI have not yet released any more details.

“A further update will be provided in due course,” the spokesperson said.