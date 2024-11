‘SINISTER’ vandalism of numerous of dual language road signs in the Clogher Valley and surrounding areas is being treated as a ‘hate crime’, the PSNI has confirmed.

In recent weeks, Irish language writing on various signs in the Mid Ulster area have been sprayed over with black paint, with ‘UVF’ also scrawled on some.

Clogher Valley councillor Gael Gildernew said the sinister vandalism was a ‘campaign of intolerance’ and should be condemned by all.

She said, “It has been reported to the PSNI as a hate crime, and to the council as an attack on their property in hopes that the damaged property can be cleaned up or replaced accordingly.

“If anyone has any further information regarding these attacks, please come forward.”

Mid Ulster District Council Environment Committee chair, Cllr Niall McAleer, has condemned the actions of those responsible.

“I condemn the continuing act of vandalism on dual language signage across Mid Ulster,” he said.

“The cost of clean up and replacement of those signs that are damaged is an unnecessary cost to council and ultimately to ratepayers.

“Already this year there have been 25 such incidents.

“I would call on those carrying out this needless destruction to please stop immediately.

“All vandalism to council property is reported to the police and repairs will be undertaken to restore the signage.”

Police are appearing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 and quote reference 1319 23/10/24.