Road through Bready closed following traffic collision

ROAD users are advised that the Victoria Road in Bready is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“Local diversions are in place,” said a police spokesperson.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
There are no other details about the collision.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)