Road through Bready closed following traffic collision

  • 30 August 2025
ROAD users are advised that the Victoria Road in Bready is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“Local diversions are in place,” said a police spokesperson.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There are no other details about the collision.

