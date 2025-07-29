BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Road users warned of disruption due to Clogher Show tomorrow

  • 29 July 2025
The Clogher Valley Show is a hugely popular annual event but road users are being warned of expected disruption tomorrow.
ROAD users are advised to expect traffic disruption in Augher tomorrow, Wednesday, July, 30, due to the Clogher Show.

Delays can be expected from 8am until 6pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be signage in place to assist with parking, and we would ask members of the public to comply with these, in order to avoid delays to their journeys.

“Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic where required.

“If you are not attending the show, please seek an alternative route for your journey, where possible.”

 

