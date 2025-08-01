BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Roadworks expected to cause delays in Omagh

  • 1 August 2025
WeAre Tyrone - 1 August 2025
MOTORISTS are being advised to expect delays due to roadworks in Omagh.

A temporary lane closure on Mountjoy Road, Omagh, between Drumragh Avenue and Woodside Avenue, has been put in place to enable essential roadworks to be completed.

NI Water have also programmed essential utility works to take place overnight between August 4 and August 15 on the Mountjoy Road and Lisanelly Avenue.

Motorists are asked to leave extra time for their journeys if travelling in these areas.

