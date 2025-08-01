Roadworks expected to cause delays in Omagh

MOTORISTS are being advised to expect delays due to roadworks in Omagh.

A temporary lane closure on Mountjoy Road, Omagh, between Drumragh Avenue and Woodside Avenue, has been put in place to enable essential roadworks to be completed.

NI Water have also programmed essential utility works to take place overnight between August 4 and August 15 on the Mountjoy Road and Lisanelly Avenue.

Motorists are asked to leave extra time for their journeys if travelling in these areas.