Rosemary remembered for her ‘wonderful gentleness’

MOURNERS recently gathered at St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory to celebrate the life of Rosemary Meenagh (née O’Gorman).

Led by Father Peter McAnenly, the funeral service reflected on Rosemary’s life, her faith and, above all, what he described as her ‘wonderful gentleness’.

Although Rosemary lived in Loughmacrory for many years, she was originally from Monaghan.

Fr McAnenly recalled her work as an adviser for farmers in Donegal, where she supported them in many aspects of their livelihoods, forming lasting friendships along the way.

She married her husband Hugh in April 1976 and was described as ‘a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all’.

A dedicated homemaker, Rosemary was known for her skills in cooking, baking and sewing.

“She was a woman who valued education and encouraged her children to work to their full potential,” said Fr McAnenly. “Rosemary believed in education as a stepping stone to great success.”

Fr McAnenly also spoke of her love for reading, writing and poetry, and her strong belief in community involvement.

“This was something she instilled in her children,” he said.

“When the family were young, Rosemary returned to college and eventually got involved in many community projects in Loughmacrory – a place she seen so much potential in.”

Rosemary was also fondly remembered as a ‘great walker’ who enjoyed the roads and pathways around the lough.

“She will be remembered as a kind and caring individual who was full of compassion for others,” Fr McAnenly added. “She saw the best in people and will be remembered for her wonderful gentleness.”

Following her passing on Wednesday of last week, many tributes to Rosemary were shared on social media.

Loch Mhic Ruairí Naomh Treasa GAA expressed their deep regret at her death, extending sympathy to her husband Hugh, her children Mary, Brian, Fergal, Martin, Hugh and Aileen, and the wider Meenagh and O’Gorman families.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” the club said.