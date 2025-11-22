Rosemary remembered for her ‘wonderful gentleness’

MOURNERS gathered at St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory today (Saturday) to celebrate the life of Rosemary Meenagh (nee O’Gorman) who passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday.

In a service lead by Father Peter McAnenly, Mrs Meenagh was remembered for her ‘wonderful gentleness’.

“Although she lived in Loughmacrory for many years, Rosemary was a native of Monaghan,” said Fr McAnenly.

“She worked as an advisor for farmers in Donegal, helping and supporting them with different aspects of their work.

“She loved the work and got to know the area well and made many wonderful friends.”

Having married her husband Hugh in April 1976, Fr McAnenly went on to described Mrs Meenagh as “a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and friends to all.”

“She was a great home maker, a great cook, baker and sewer providing for the needs of her children,” said Fr McAnenly.

“She as a woman who valued education and encouraged her children to work to their full potential.

“She believed in education as a stepping stone to great success.”

Fr McAnenly further recalled Mrs Meenagh’s loved for reading, writing and poetry as well as her love for the community.

“This was something she instilled in her children,” he said.

“When the family were young, she returned to college and eventually got involved in many community projects in Loughmacrory – a place she seen so much potential in.”

Rosemary was also remembered by those who knew her as ‘a great walker’.

“She loved to get out and about, walking the roads and around the lough,” said Fr McAnenly.

“She will be remember as a kind and caring individual who was full of compassion for others.

“She saw the best in people and will be remembered for her wonderful gentleness.”

Following her passing on Wednesday, many tributes to Mrs Meenagh were shared on social media.

A spokesperson on behalf of Loch Mhic Ruairí Naomh Treasa GAA said, “The Committee, players and members of Loch Mhic Ruairí Naomh Treasa C.L.G deeply regret the death of Rosemary Meenagh, mother of underage coach, Hugh Meenagh.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Hugh, Mary, Brian, Fergal, Martin, Hugh, Aileen and John (RIP at birth) and the wider Meenagh and O’Gorman families at this difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”