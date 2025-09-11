Row over MLAs being bypassed in major A5 appeal announcement

THE Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, has defended holding a press conference rather than first informing Assembly members about her department’s decision to appeal the quashing of approval for the new A5 dual carriageway.

In June, Mr Justice McAlinden, called a halt to the DFI’s approval for the £1.7 billion project in what was seen as a surprise High Court judgement.

Ms Kimmins then announced the decision to appeal at a subsequent media event held at Canavan’s of Garvaghey at the start of August.

Advertisement

Her approach was criticised by West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan, who questioned why MLAs had not been informed beforehand, even though Stormont was in summer recess at the time.

Ms Kimmins said she recognised the importance of keeping elected members informed on significant matters, including the A5.

“I made a public statement regarding my intention to appeal the High Court ruling on the A5 scheme to ensure timely and transparent communication with the public, given the level of interest in the project,” she said.

“I then engaged with my Executive colleagues to gather their views, before I made by decision.

“The Department’s appeal has now been served and it would be inappropriate for me to comment further on the detail of the Department’s case given court proceedings are ongoing.

“This does not diminish my commitment to engaging with the Assembly and I will continue to do so through the appropriate channels.”

The appeal against the decision to quash approval is expected to be heard this autumn, likely in November.

Advertisement

In a separate development and again responding to a question from Mr Buchanan, Ms Kimmins said it was her predecessor as DfI Minister, John O’Dowd, who had agreed to progress with certain advance works for the A5 project.

She added that this decision was made having considering the ‘various options available and the associated costs and risks.’