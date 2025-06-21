Rubbish tops list of complaints for Fermanagh and Omagh council

WASTE management issues made up the majority of complaints received by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council over the past year.

According to a recently published Monitoring Report, almost 100 complaints were lodged concerning refuse, recycling, street cleansing, and public conveniences.

Among the more curious complaints was a report of a household bin being ‘lost’ inside a refuse lorry during collection.

Advertisement

Another resident complained that their blue bin had not been emptied, while one claimed that anglers had left a grass verge ‘very muddy’ after parking on it. A further complaint criticised swimming pool staff for not intervening when a group of youths were being disruptive.

While waste accounted for most of the issues raised, other council services also came under fire.

There were 22 complaints relating to leisure centres, theatres and events; 12 about planning and enforcement; and 20 involving parks, estates, community services, and economic development and investment.

Three of the complaints made during the 2024/25 period were escalated to the Public Services Ombudsman, though none were upheld and no further action was required.