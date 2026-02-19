New ‘Run for Enda’ 5K programme begins tonight in Omagh

THE popular ‘Run for Enda’ 5K programme returns tonight (Thursday), taking place from 8pm to 9pm at Youth Sport Omagh.

The six-week programme is designed to help participants of all ages and abilities prepare for the upcoming Omagh Half Marathon and 5K event on March 29.

Peter Dolan, from the Enda Dolan Foundation, said the group was excited to be starting back once again.

Several hundred people have been taking part in the ‘Run for Enda’ Half Marathon programme since the start of January.

He noted that the programme had grown into a great social occasion over the years, while also encouraging health, fitness and wellbeing among both young people and those young at heart.

“It is great that the programme is continuing again this year and we are looking forward to seeing many new people over the coming weeks,” he added.

“Alongside our Half Marathon programme, the ‘Run for Enda’ 5K programme has development into an enjoyable and popular series of sessions at Youth Sport in Omagh.”

The programme is open to everyone, regardless of running experience. The cost is £15 for adults and £10 for under-18s, while primary school children can take part free of charge.

Registration will take place this evening from 7.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along.