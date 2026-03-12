Race injury fears over the size of potholes on Omagh’s roads

ORGANISERS of the Omagh Half Marathon have warned that runners could be injured if dozens of potholes along the 13.1-mile route are not repaired before the popular event later this month.

More than 3,000 runners and spectators are expected to descend on Omagh for the race on Sunday, March 29, but concerns are growing about the condition of sections of the course.

Race director Michael Ward said parts of the route are currently in ‘dire condition’.

“One of the worst spots is from Cappagh Church to Strathroy, which is towards the end of the route at the 10 and 11 mile mark. It is very poor there and also at other points,” he said.

“We have been liaising with the relevant authorities including the Roads Service and the PSNI to ensure that everything is in order for the race. Our hope is that the work to repair the potholes will be completed in time.

“The safety of the runners is of paramount importance.

“We don’t want a situation where someone falls and gets injured because that would not be good for what has been an extremely successful event over many years.”

Best organised

The Omagh Half Marathon – considered one of the best organised events of its kind in Ireland – has grown significantly and continues to attract large numbers of participants and supporters.

However, the condition of roads along the route – along with ongoing roadworks at Mountjoy Road – has added to organisers’ concerns this year.

“All of this is taking extra planning. There will be cones introduced at various points as well to ensure that runners and traffic are kept apart,” Mr Ward added.

“There is a whole logistical operation involved and we are discussing the plans with our relevant partners and other agencies. There is an onus on us to ensure that all of the runners get around the course safely and without injury.”

The PSNI said traffic advice will be issued closer to the event. The Department for Infrastructure was asked about the concerns raised by organisers but had not responded at the time of publication.