Rural crime to be raised at Stormont by West Tyrone MLA

RISING rural crime in west Tyrone will be highlighted to a Stormont committee today.

Coinciding with Rural Crime Week, Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer will bring a series of recent incidents to the fore following a wave of thefts across the county.

In recent weeks, back roads and farmland have been impacted by criminality.

At the end of August, £20,000 worth of cattle was stolen from a farm in Sixmilecross, while in July, 21 lambs were taken from a field in Plumbridge.

In the past week alone, three properties in Drumquin were burgled, with a quad, tools and diesel stolen. Power tools were taken from a property in Newtownstewart, while a digger belonging to a Drumquin firm was stolen from a site in Fermanagh.

Mr McAleer, who sits on the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, said he intends to raise the matter directly.

“I plan to bring attention to the recent spates of thefts across west Tyrone for the committee to address in their next term. It is a serious issue in the local area, especially in the past weeks, and it impacts businesses and livelihoods all over,” he said.

“Farmers are under enough stress in the modern world, between inheritance tax, tuberculosis testing, and the question over their futures in the industry.

“Many of them are working on small profit margins, some making no gain and some even working at a loss.

“This latest wave of rural crime is adding huge financial losses to these farmers, and it could be enough to put them out of business entirely.

Mervin Smyth, who runs the Newtownstewart ‘Plough On’ group for older farmers, also called on the farming community to speak up.

“A lot of these farmers are in a position to report their concerns; they are out in the fields day-in, day-out and see a lot of what is going on.

“Some would have no hesitation, but many keep to themselves and say nothing,” he said.

“Plenty feel like they shouldn’t bother, as when rural thieves are caught they get a slap on the wrist — if they’re even caught at all.

“But we would encourage farmers, young and old, to speak up and report suspicions to police to help their communities deter crimes and thefts.

“Especially for older farmers, whose eyesight and hearing mightn’t be the sharpest, and who don’t see themselves as in any danger, it is all the more important to pass information on.”