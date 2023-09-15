Rural roads blocked by hillside boulders

A THUNDEROUS deluge caused rocks and debris to spill from the Sperrins last weekend, causing some of Tyrone’s most rural roads to become completely impassable.

Just outside Plumbridge, a health and safety nightmare materialised on Sunday when a heavy thunderstorm dislodged rocks and other forms of natural debris from the hillside, washing it onto the Meenagorp Road at Balix Brae.

Soon after being reported to statutory agencies, however, the treacherous scene was made safe when the appropriate services were dispatched to the narrow Glenelly Valley road.

One of the first to respond to concerns of worried locals was Sinn Féin councillor, Fergal Leonard. “The rain was so heavy during the thunderstorm that it washed large stones and debris down onto the road at Balix Brae, making it completely impassable,” began the Derry City and Strabane councillor.

“It represented a hazard to any unsuspecting motorist using the road. Upon being contacted by local people, I immediately began liasing with the relevant agencies. My thanks to the Department of Infrastructure Road Service staff, both in the control room those on the ground. Thanks to the PSNI for responding to calls and for erecting ‘Road Closed’ warning signage and for ensuring diversion arrangements were in place.

“And thanks to the local community for complying with the signs. Roads Service workers were on site first thing Monday morning to begin the clean-up operation.

“I wish to thank them and all those who have helped for their prompt response.”