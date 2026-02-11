Sacred Heart College ‘going for gold’ at Greenpower F24

INSPIRING innovation is underway ahead of this year’s annual Greenpower F24 race, which is set to take place in Moneymore in May.

Year nine pupils at Sacred Heart College in Omagh have been keeping busy as they work on two battery-powered racing cars, which they hope will earn them their third victory in the Irish heat and once again take them to England for the world championships.

Spearheaded by Technology and Design teacher Mark Deehan, the project has offered pupils the opportunity to get hands-on and creative in both an ambitious and competitive environment, putting teamwork into practice while reaping the educational benefits of the project.

The Greenpower education trust inspires young people around the world to excel in science, technology, engineering and maths through a unique challenge: To design, build and race an electric car.

“The first car the pupils have been working on is a kit car which has been converted into a racing car,” Mr Deehan explanied.

“Having assembled it first and foremost, we have then designed the car’s body work while looking at keeping it light in weight as well as considering the aerodynamics involved.

“The batteries in both vehicles are key to the gear ratio because, with each race lasting an hour and a half, it’s all about seeing how many laps each car can do.”

The second car the team are working on has been built from scratch, a project which Mr Deehan explained is the only entry of its type by pupils in the North.

Referring to the upcoming F24 race, Mr Deehan continued, “Both cars will take part in the Irish heat in May where they will compete against numerous universities.

“Each team will take part in two races with three drivers for each race and a driver for a warm up lap, meaning eight pupils in total will participate.

“If they win, they will go to the World Championship in Goodwood in England.”

If all goes well, this won’t be Sacred Heart College’s first time succeeding in the competition, having previously made it to the world championships in 2017 and 2018.

They have also won numerous awards for their efforts, including the Greenpower Cross Community Award, the Sentinus Young Innovators Award in 2014 and Greenpower’s ‘Best Engineered Car’ award which they took two years in a row.

“As an annual project, we always really enjoy it,” said Mr Deehan.

“Looking ahead to this year’s race, we’re working hard to ensure that we pass the MOT on the day which, ahead of the race ensures that each car’s brakes, lights, gears and seat belts are checked.

“Everything has to be up to scratch.”

Hoping for a hat-trick at this year’s race, Mr Deehan concluded, “We’re going for gold!”

Both cars are set to race at the Mid Ulster Heart of the Greenpower F24 at the Railway Karting track in Moneymore on May 13.

For more information on the competition visit





www.greenpower.co.uk

