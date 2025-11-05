Sadness at death of popular Beragh man Paul McNelis

THE community of Beragh has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of local man Paul McNelis, aged just 45.

Originally from Main Street but living in the townland of Clogherny, Paul passed away on Monday night.

A well-known and much-loved figure, he worked with a local kitchen manufacturer and was widely admired for his kind and easy-going nature.

Friends, relatives, and neighbours have been offering their condolences to his wife Mary, sons Jack, Killian, and Cahir, and the wider McNelis and Taggart families.

The Beragh Red Knights GAA Club, where Paul had been an underage player and long-time member, led the tributes: “To Paul’s wife Mary and their sons Jack, Killian and Cahir, and the entire McNelis and Taggart families, we express our condolences,” the club said.

Others described him as ‘a gentleman always’, ‘a lovely lad’, and ‘the gentlest of giants with such a genuine nature’.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed. Paul is survived by his wife, sons, parents Maura and Eugene, and sisters Roisin (Micheal) and Catherine (Kieran).