Sadness at death of young man fondly remembered in Dungannon

THERE have been many warm tributes following the death of father-of-one Tighearnán McLoughlin-Roche, a talented sportsman who grew up in Dungannon and was deeply involved in both rugby and gaelic games.

Originally from Co Wicklow, Tighearnán spent much of his youth in Dungannon, where he played rugby and gaelic football and became a well-known and respected figure in local sporting circles. He passed away aged 29 following a short illness at St John’s Hospice in Wirral.

Described as a devoted husband and loving father, Tighearnán is being fondly remembered by family, friends and the many clubs he represented across Ireland and England. Numerous sporting organisations have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to his life and character.

Dungannon Thomas Clarke GFC said in a statement, “The officers, committee, players and members of Thomas Clarke G.F.C. are saddened at the death of our former player, Tighearnán ‘Offaly’ McLoughlin-Roche. Husband of Ellie, father of Ailbhe, son of Martina, David and Joan, brother of Rebecca, Ellen and Katie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

Dungannon Rugby Football Club also paid tribute, saying, “It is with great sadness that Dungannon Rugby Club has learned of the passing of former youth player Tighearnán ‘Offaly’ McLoughlin-Roche. Our thoughts are with Tighearnán’s wife Ellie, daughter Ailbhe and both families at this difficult time.”

Killyman St Mary’s GFC highlighted Tighearnán’s wider contribution to the club, stating, “Killyman GFC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of past youth player Tighearnán ‘Offaly’ McLoughlin-Roche.

“During his time with our club, Tighearnán delivered Irish language classes, a tradition which we as a club are very proud of.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Ellie, daughter Ailbhe, his mother Martina, father David, and the Roche and McLoughlin families at this very difficult time.”

Rugby clubs in England, along with a Liverpool-based hurling club, have also paid tribute, reflecting the wide impact Tighearnán had through his sporting life.

A death notice on RIP.ie described him as having passed away peacefully at Wirral St John’s Hospice on February 3, 2026, after a short illness bravely borne. It paid tribute to him as the beloved husband of Ellie (née Donnelly) and adored father of Ailbhe, cherished son of Martina and David, and much-loved brother to Rebecca, Ellen and Katie.

The notice also expressed the family’s sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Wirral St John’s Hospice for their exceptional care, kindness and support.

Tighearnán’s funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, February 7, at 11.00am in Holy Rosary Church, La Touche Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow. A webcam will be available for those unable to attend in person.