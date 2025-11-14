Sadness at passing of man at the heart of Dromore community

THE recent passing of John Kelly of Camderry Road, Dromore has occasioned deep regret in his native parish of Kilskeery and further afield, writes Brendan Donnelly.

Aged 93, the late Johnny, as he was commonly known, had been in deteriorating health for some time, and his passing took place peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Deceased was one of a family of five of the late James (Owen) and Winnifred Kelly of Golan, Trillick, a family well known and highly respected in the community. He initially attended nearby Golan PS, this being his only formal education, but which paved the way for his future career and developed a strong work ethic that stayed with him for the rest of his life.

On leaving school in his early teens, he initially worked on the family farm in Golan but later took up employment in Hackett’s family retail business in Newtownsaville, cycling there and back in the early years.

In this role, Johnny became the business’s van salesman travelling all over the Clogher valley area delivering groceries and meeting many customers.

It was also here that he met his future wife of 61 years, Breige, who was a daughter of the owner and they were blessed with a family of two boys who are held in high esteem by all who know them.

While here he played Gaelic football with the Clogher club and was regarded highly by all his opponents, including his brothers who give great service to the Trillick club.

A new chapter in his life began when Johnny purchased a convenience store in the neighbouring town of Dromore and it was here that he spent the bulk of his years, operating a thriving grocery store and again providing a van service which was greatly appreciated.

Through his interaction with the many, many customers, he gained a wealth of knowledge about people and his sociability endeared him to many.

The family made their home there but on Johnny’s retirement, they moved to their present residence in Camderry Road, just on the outskirts of the town.

Socially, the late Johnny enjoyed being around people and became an active member of the local senior citizens club. He also promoted the Dromore 2000 group which came into existence nearly 30 years ago and was involved in the local Credit Union branch.

He served quietly and humbly, always placing others before himself and with a sense of duty. Throughout his long years, faith guided every element of Johnny’s life. He remained faithful of his religious duties and was an exemplary parishioner. But above all he was a family man, and he found solace in his home, his family and his friends. He continued to treasure the memories that shaped his life and he leaves behind an indelible legacy in the hearts of his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The Requiem Mass for Mr Kelly took place in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, while many others tuned in on the local webcam.

The celebrant was Very Rev Denis Dolan PE Dromore, who, in his homily, spoke of hard work and a strong faith being the pillars of his long life.

He was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE, Trillick. Burial took place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deceased is survived by his wife: Breige; his two sons: Jerome and Eugene; six grandchildren; his brothers: Petey and Seamus; his sisters: Mamie and Bernadette; and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathy.