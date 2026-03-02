Sainsbury’s Omagh store plans on hold after Stormont intervention

PLANS for a new £12 million Sainsbury’s store in Omagh are in limbo following a decision by the Department for Infrastructure to instruct that the approval for the project be put on hold.

The supermarket giant is hoping to create 100 full-time and part-time jobs at the Great Northern Retail Park at the junction of the A5 and Tamlaght Road. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gave the green light for the project at their latest planning meeting on February 18.

However, now in the latest twist in the saga surrounding the proposed development, the Infrastructure Department has issued a direction requiring the council to put the planning permission on hold to allow for the consideration of a call-in request from Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts.

The representative organisation from retailers has expressed serious concerns about the development, especially its potential impact on traffic along the A5 and also on other independent retailers and impact on the town centre.

The organisation has submitted a range of detailed objections to the plans, and in a letter sent last month called on the DFI to ‘take control’ of the planning process.

They made the call due to what they describe as its ‘regional significance’ and the ‘real threat that it presents to the already notoriously dangerous A5 and the Northwest and its people and economy.’

“This planning application has the potential to significantly compound the lack of connectivity hurdles that the residents and businesses community of Derry/Strabane and Donegal presently face and all the struggles that go along with the lack of transport infrastructure and connectivity,” he said.

Mr Roberts said a report produced by KPMG on Future Analytics and commissioned by Fermanagh and Omagh Council highlighted the congestion issues that the A5 at the Great Northern Road present.

He has also quoted local members of Retail NI in relation to the potential for traffic congestion, and claimed that the Council was ignoring the report by KPMG.

He said that a serious of ‘quite legitimate questions’ from Retail NI members were raised and that they are ‘genuinely concerned’ about the prospect of their community and businesses being ‘further disconnected and isolated.’

Now the DFI’s Chief Planner and Director has it needs time to finalise its consideration of the request by Retail NI.

“It is the department’s intention to complete its consideration of this matter as quickly as possible,” they added.