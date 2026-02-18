Sainsbury’s plans for Omagh store back on council agenda today

SAINSBURY’S long-running plans to open a new store in Omagh are back on the agenda today for the local council.

Planning officials at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have recommended approving the plans for the new store at the Great Northern Retail Park.

The final decision, however, on the multi-million proposal rests with councillors on the council’s planning committee.

At last month’s meeting of the committee, a decision on the Sainsbury’s plan was deferred until the next meeting of the committee, which takes place later today.

The retail giant says the new store would create around 100 new jobs.

However, the proposed development has attracted significant concern, particularly around its potential impact on independent retailers in Omagh and the additional traffic it could generate at the busy Tamlaght Road junction.

Last month, three of the town’s largest independent retailers – McCullagh Retail, Peter McBride Spar and Hamilton Spar – joined with Retail NI in voicing objections to the proposal.

They have called for the application to be subject to ‘full and proper’ scrutiny, citing concerns about both competition and traffic congestion.

Despite this, council planning officers have maintained that the overall health of Omagh town centre remains good, pointing to a diverse mix of retail, service, hospitality and financial uses.

They have concluded that the Sainsbury’s development would not have a negative impact.

The council’s recommendation is subject to eight proposed conditions, covering matters such as the amount of floorspace, the types of goods that can be sold, and car parking provision.

In a statement last month, Sainsbury’s welcomed the recommendation.

“Our plans represent a £22 million investment and would create around 100 new jobs, bringing greater choice for local shoppers,” a spokesperson said.

“We are grateful to everyone who engaged with us during the consultation process.”