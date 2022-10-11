Sale of Castlederg station deferred until December

A DECISION on the controversial sale of Castlederg PSNI station to an organisation believed to have connections to the Orange Order has now been put on hold.

The NI Policing Board made the move at its meeting last week to defer any confirmation of the sale of the station until December.

Last week, the Tyrone Herald revealed that a third party group operating under the banner of a ‘cultural society’ is currently the most likely buyer of the large town centre site.

The group is linked to the Loyal Orders, including the Royal Black Preceptory and the Orange Order.

Apex Housing Association, which provides social housing across the North West, had been preparing detailed proposals to buy and develop the site, which has been unused since 2013.

West Tyrone MLA, Maoliosa McHugh, welcomed the decision to defer the sale of the former station.

He expressed the hope that the extra three months would now allow for Apex Housing to fully develop their plans.

“This will create an opportunity for the Housing Executive with Apex Housing Association to complete their redevelopment proposals and submit a bid to purchase the site,” he said.

“From the outset, I have made the case for social and affordable housing on this site and I will now be offering my full support and that of my party to the Housing Executive and Apex and Derry City and Strabane Council.”

Castlederg SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, also supported the deferral decision.

“Castlederg has currently 101 people on the social housing waiting list while, in the surrounding area, Spamount (ten), Ardstraw (ten), Newtownstewart (60), Sion Mills (108) and Strabane (543) also have large waiting lists.

“It’s important that schemes like Apex’s plans for the police station are given a proper chance to proceed.”

It is understood that the PSNI’s Assets and Estates Service eliminated Apex from the bidding process and did not afford them the necessary time to bring forward their proposal to purchase the site, prior to the decision being deferred.