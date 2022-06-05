Santa Claus spotted in Cookstown in May for extra special celebration

A VERY special celebration held in Cookstown which brought festive cheer to children, will surely be one to tell future generations.

Kinship Care NI celebrated Christmas just last month (May) for children who missed out on seeing Santa in December 2021 due to COVID-19.

Jacqueline Williamson who is the chief executive of Kinship Care NI said the evening was “fantastic and youngsters and their carers had an incredible time”.

Advertisement

She continued, “These are children who have experienced considerable trauma and loss and when we had to cancel our Christmas Party in December 2021 we promised children we would celebrate Christmas in 2022 instead.

“Children and carers received a full Christmas Dinner at the Royal Hotel and we had Santa and everything. The entire event itself was paid for by Metafinn Ltd and O&S Doors in Benburb. We would like to thank both these organisations for making children feel very special.”

Kinship Care NI opened up their new Kindness of Strangers shop at 24 Oldtown Street, Cookstown on Tuesday. The charity has shops across Northern Ireland, including Magherafelt and Dungannon.

Jacqueline added, “We cannot thank enough our donors, customers and supporters for everything they do for us. The money we receive through the sale of donations in our shops allows us to deliver the services children and young people need for them to come to terms with their earlier life experiences.”