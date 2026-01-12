Petition launched against skate park plans for Strabane

A petition has been launched against the current plans for a new skate park in Strabane.

There has been a long-running campaign for a skate park in the town, but almost 100 local residents have signed the petition which has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A council report said the residents have no objection to the plans for a skate park in Strabane, but ‘strongly object’ to the proposed location of the new skate park at Melvin.

The proposed new facility will be located on land adjacent to the Melvin Sports Complex and forms part of a wider plan to create a new urban park and play area in the Ballycolman area.

The skate park has been co-designed by specialist designer Jeremy Donaldson of Curve Studios, working closely with the Strabane Skate Park Committee.

It follows a previous consultation in August 2024, which drew over 100 attendees and saw overwhelming support for the project.

Details of the petition have emerged in a council report which is due to be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday.

Representatives of those opposed to the current plans met with council officials last November to outline their concerns.

These included fears the facility could be used for anti-social behaviour, the existing problems of people gathering under the bridge drinking and lighting fires.

The residents were also concerned about the height of the proposed fence around the skate park, the noise generated by skateboarders when using the facility and an increase in parking issues in the area.

The council report said a petition entitled ‘Petition against Ballycolman Skate Park’ was submitted to the council and had 92 signatures from around 65 households.

“On balance, it is felt that overall, support for the facility outweighs the objections received at the engagement event,” the council report adds.

“However, given that the case is not clear cut to make a decision to progress to the next stages or otherwise, officers are of the opinion that design measures could be considered to mitigate against concerns of antisocial behaviour through increased fence heights, better access control and management arrangements.

“Car parking set down and collection points and screening for noise acoustics. It is then planned to bring these design changes back to the residents for consideration.”