Strabane leisure centre plans changed to accommodate bigger pool

DESIGN plans for a new £42m leisure centre in Strabane have been changed to make room for a bigger swimming pool.

The original plans for the new leisure centre were made public in 2024 and local people were asked for their opinions.

During the consultation process, a local swimming club asked about the possibility of having a larger pool in the centre – and this has now been factored into the plans by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A new squash court has also been added to the new building following representations from local squash players.

The new leisure centre, which will be located in the Canal Basin area of the town centre, is a key element of the City Deal investment in the Derry and Strabane council area.

The £300m deal will also see a number of large infrastructure projects built in the council area.

The plans for the Strabane leisure centre will be discussed at a council meeting on Thursday.

A report prepared for the meeting said the design development for the leisure centre is at an ‘early stage’, but it is hoped that the proposals will be ‘sufficiently developed to commence statutory pre-planning engagement in summer 2026’.

The report said around 700 people took part in the consultation process when the leisure centre plans were first made public in the summer of 2024.

“The plans were well received with over 70% of online survey respondents stating they were either ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’ about the facilities being proposed.

“Improved pool and fitness suite facilities were the most popular choices when respondents were asked which features would most encourage them to attend the new centre.

“During the consultation, representations were made to Officers to increase swimming pool provision (by Riversdale Otters Swimming Club) and to add squash facilities (Lobby Group of users supported by Ulster Squash).”

The council report said council officers have since met with representatives of the swimming club to ‘further understand their needs’.

“The club advised that the larger pool would not only increase training capacity, but it would also allow them to hold the occasional ‘local gala’ with visiting clubs in attendance.

“The club advised they would prefer to forego the elevated spectator facilities if this mitigated the loss of floor space and additional costs associated with the larger 8-lane pool.”

The council has also organised a meeting next month with Swim Ireland, the leading organisation for the sport in Ireland, to discuss the plans for the Strabane leisure centre.

As a result of the feedback, the location of the main swimming pool and a learner pool has been moved in the plans for the building.

“The relocation of the pools to the Derry Road level has meant that it is no longer feasible to provide any elevated spectating facilities for the main pool, however, poolside spectating facilities are being provided for parents and carers at the training and wet play areas,” added the council report.

“This should be an acceptable compromise to the club based on the initial engagement discussions.”