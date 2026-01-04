School closures due to snow in Tyrone

A NUMBER of schools across Tyrone have been forced to close tomorrow (Monday, January 5) due to the weekend’s snowfall.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in effect across the North until 12pm tomorrow.

See below for a list of both local primary and secondary schools that are affected.

Please notify us here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ab6RkYMd1/?mibextid=wwXIfr if a school near you in Tyrone is closed tomorrow.

We will continue monitoring and updating this list.

Primary schools:

All Saints PS, Tattysallagh

Artigarvan PS, Artigarvan

Bready Jubilee PS, Strabane

Holy Trinity PS, Cookstown

Our Lady of Lourdes PS, Greencastle

Sion Mills PS, Sion Mills

St Mary’s PS, Cloghcor

St Mary’s PS, Strabane

St Patrick’s PS, Eskra

St Theresa’s PS, Glebe

Secondary schools:

Cookstown High School, Cookstown

Drumglass High School, Dungannon

Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown

Strabane Academy, Strabane

Staff training days:

Schools closed for staff training days tomorrow include Holy Family PS, Omagh, Holy Cross College, Strabane, Queen Elizabeth II PS, Trillick, St Brigid’s PS, Mountfield and St John’s College, Dromore.