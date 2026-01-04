School closures due to snow in Tyrone

A NUMBER of schools across Tyrone have been forced to close tomorrow (Monday, January 5) due to the weekend’s snowfall.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in effect across the North until 12pm tomorrow.
See below for a list of both local primary and secondary schools that are affected.
Please notify us here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ab6RkYMd1/?mibextid=wwXIfr if a school near you in Tyrone is closed tomorrow.
We will continue monitoring and updating this list.
Primary schools:
All Saints PS, Tattysallagh
Artigarvan PS, Artigarvan
Bready Jubilee PS, Strabane
Holy Trinity PS, Cookstown
Our Lady of Lourdes PS, Greencastle
Sion Mills PS, Sion Mills
St Mary’s PS, Cloghcor
St Mary’s PS, Strabane
St Patrick’s PS, Eskra
St Theresa’s PS, Glebe
Secondary schools:
Cookstown High School, Cookstown
Drumglass High School, Dungannon
Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh
Holy Trinity College, Cookstown
Strabane Academy, Strabane
Staff training days:
Schools closed for staff training days tomorrow include Holy Family PS, Omagh, Holy Cross College, Strabane, Queen Elizabeth II PS, Trillick, St Brigid’s PS, Mountfield and St John’s College, Dromore.