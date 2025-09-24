School says their ‘hearts are heavy’ following teenager’s death

A Dungannon school has paid tribute to one of its former pupils following her sudden death.

Aisha Petrikova, who was just 16 years-old, finished at St Patrick’s College in June. She died yesterday.

In a post on its Facebook page this evening, a spokesperson for the school said their ‘hearts are heavy’ as they come to terms with Aisha’s death.

“Aisha finished school in June 2025, ready to go out into the world and shape the next chapter of her journey,” the spokesperson wrote.

“She was fiercely independent, with a unique sense of style and a girl of beautiful talent. Her Art Work took pride of place in our June Exhibition and she shared her love for guitar and music with her peers.

“Aisha had a keen sense of justice, she looked out for others and just today a Year 9 student spoke of how Aisha checked on her when she was a new Year8 student and before she had found a friendship group.

“Above all else Aisha loved her family, her daddy Lubos and siblings Jessica, Megan and Lubos and of course Toby her dog.

“She missed her dear mother Janette terribly (RIP). We extend our deepest sympathies to Aishas family and her friends. Aisha will be sorely missed.

“May Aishas gentle soul rest in eternal peace.”

Aisha’s funeral will be held on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon at 10am.

A private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan.