THE Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) has refused multiple requests to meet with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to discuss the future of Tummery Primary School in Dromore.

During a recent council meeting, chief executive Alison McCullagh confirmed that, despite three attempts to arrange a discussion, CCMS responded by stating it would be ‘inappropriate’ to meet with the council on the issue as the closure is a ‘ministerial decision’.

Councillor Stephen McCann called the response ‘completely unacceptable’, arguing that the council has ‘legitimate questions’ about CCMS’s role in the school’s closure.

“As elected representatives, we have the right to ask CCMS to meet us face-to-face,” said Cllr McCann. “It is not acceptable for them to bury their heads in the sand. We should write back to them to that effect.”

Cllr Barry McElduff described CCMS’s refusal as ‘very anti-democratic’ and questioned whether enough public information was available regarding the decision-making process.

“From where do they derive their authority?” he asked.

Cllr Josephine Deehan also backed the call for a meeting, describing CCMS’s response as ‘very concerning’.

“This is yet another attack on rural communities through our schools,” she said. “Rather than focusing on closures, they should be looking at innovative ways to sustain these schools.

“It’s very regrettable that CCMS declined to meet the council.

“It’s important that the message should get through to them of how important our rural schools are.”

Chief executive McCullagh confirmed that the council would urge CCMS to reconsider its stance before escalating the matter.

“At the same time, we will seek further information on the decision-making process leading up to this point.”