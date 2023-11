LOUGHMACRORY is in mourning after a trememdously difficult day for all associated with the area and its GAA club St Teresa’s.

Esteemed former club member Sean Harte has passed away following a short illness while the brother of Loughmacrory footballer Ryan Grimley, Patrick, a native of Co Armagh, lost his life in an overnight car accident.

Sean Harte was a hugely accomplished individual who played a major role over the course of decades in promoting the GAA in Canada since emigrating to the country in 1974 as a teenager.

Advertisement

He served with various administrative roles with the Board in Canada, most recently serving as Vice-Chairman. His hard work and commitment was recognised last year when he was honoured with the award of ‘Canadian Irish Man of the Year.’ In his youth he won a West Tyrone Junior medal with Loughmacrory.

Loughmacrory St Teresa’s have released a statement paying tribute to Harte:

“His passing from his recent illness came as a shock to us all and we wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Noelle, his son Justin and daughter Catherine and his wider family circle at this difficult time.

“He remained a tremendous supporter of his native club and we were delighted that he and Noelle were able to join us for our 50th anniversary gala at the Hillgrove Hotel last November.

“He was a true Gael, a loyal and faithful club man, and he will be sorely missed in Loughmacrory.”

Sean was pre-deceased by his parents John and Winifred, brothers Gerard, Martin and Ignatius and sister Kathleen, and is survived by his sister Teresa.

Loughmacrory St Teresa’s also released a statement expressing their sympathies to the Grimley family following the death of Patrick, the Secretary of the Madden GAA club in Armagh, who did in an overnight crash near Markethill.

Advertisement

“The committee, players and members of Loch Mhic Ruairí Naomh Treasa deeply regret the death of Patrick Grimley, brother of Ryan, our senior player.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Ceire, children Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla, parents Brian and Fracnes, brothers Liam, Ryan, Kieran, Niall and sister Megan and the extended Grimley family and all at his beloved Madden Raparees at this time.”