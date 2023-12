A community search operation has been organised by the family of missing Strabane man Patrick McColgan.

Patrick is described as 5ft 11, medium build with short dark hair.

He was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, December 17 at which time he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms.

The meeting point for the search is the Spar shop on Fountain Street, Strabane, people are being asked to meet at 10am.

Police have said, “We are appealing for all farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or any areas of shelter, and if anyone knows the whereabouts of Patrick or has seen anyone matching his description please contact police on 101 quoting CW 1599, 17/12/23.”