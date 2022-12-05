Searches continue in Fintona for missing teenager

SEARCHES have resumed this morning for the missing teenager Matthew McCallan, who has not been seen since he left the Jamboree in Fintona in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hundreds of volunteers are again expected to probe the local area. It follows extensive searches along the Aughafad Road and other areas on the outskirts of Fintona yesterday (Sunday).

PSNI and the Search and Rescue teams are also looking for Mr McCallan, who is from Dungannon with strong connections to Carrickmore.

Those taking part in the search congregate at the Church of Ireland Hall on the Ecclesville Road this morning, from where the search was co-ordinated.

We want to make sure we keep a good record of where has been searched and where hasnt so that we make sure all areas are covered,” said the club.

“Obviously anything we do is in support of the statutory agencies and we need to be careful not to cut across their work. They are clearly in the lead and this is a voluntary community effort. In the instance you are searching an area and you come across PSNI or search and rescue we would ask that you leave them to it and search another area.”