Omagh’s Orange Hall broken into for second time in two months

OMAGH’S Orange Hall has been broken into for the second time in just two months, sparking anger and concern among local community members who rely on the historic building as a vital hub for a variety of activities.

The latest incident was discovered on Thursday morning, when members of the hall reported significant damage to the building’s interior following an overnight break-in.

Doors and cabinets were forced open, and a children’s pool table was again targeted by the intruders – the same items damaged during a previous burglary at the end of November.

The repeat nature of the attack has heightened fears for the safety of the premises.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hall described the incident as ‘another sad day for the Hub’, confirming the break-in occurred sometime between 10pm on Wednesday night and 10am on Thursday morning.

They said, “Anyone that saw anything suspicious in or around that area, please get in touch with the PSNI.

“This hall is a central part of the community in Omagh and is used on a daily basis.”

The Orange Hall plays host to a wide range of groups and activities, including the Omagh True Blues flute band, Men’s Shed, fitness classes and various music teachers.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report of a burglary at an Orange Hall in the Mountjoy Road area of Omagh last Thursday.

“It is believed entry was gained sometime overnight between Wednesday night and 10am on Thursday morning. The intruders conducted a search of the premises, but at this time it is unclear if anything was taken,” the spokesperson said.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers in Omagh on 101, quoting reference 422 22

01

26.

Reports can also be made online via the PSNI website. Information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.