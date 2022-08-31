Second man arrested over Ballygawley shooting incident

A SECOND man has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in Ballygawley at the weekend.

The PSNI has said that the male is aged in his 50s.

They have said that the man remains in custody at this time and that their enquiries into what happened are continuing.

On Monday, 20 year-old Andrew McCrum from Millix Road in Ballygawley was charged in connection with the shots being fired at licensed premises.

He was charged at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court with possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property and assisting offenders, and was granted bail at the hearing.

A PSNI Detective Constable told the court that McCrum’s father, Robert, was a co-accused and, at that time, was still outstanding.