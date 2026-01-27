Second man charged in connection with weekend attack in Dungannon

A second man has been charged following an alleged home invasion in the Irish Street area of Dungannon.

Ronan Hamilton (34), of no fixed abode, is charged with entering the house as a trespasser and stealing cash, assaulting the male occupant causing actual bodily harm, as well as possessing cocaine cannabis and the prescription-only drug Pregabalin.

It is further alleged he assaulted a police officer when arrested for the incident which occurred on January 24.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

There was no application for bail and Hamilton was remanded in custody.

Earlier today, Anthony Joseph Quinn (35), from Bellavale Terrace, Coalisland, was also charged with entering a house as a trespasser and stealing £150 and a quantity of medication as well as possessing cocaine, cannabis and the prescription-only drug Quetiapine.

He did apply for bail which was opposed by the detective who explained the male occupant of the house told police two males entered his property and punched him in the face numerous times

The bail application was refused.

Both men will appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on February 11.