Second public meeting in opposition to Aughabrack wind farm plan

ANOTHER public meeting is to take place later this month against plans for build a dozen wind turbines in a scenic location near Aughabrack.

Local people fear that the proposal could have potentially devastating consequences for both local residents and the environment.

The meeting is taking place at Plumbridge Hall on Tuesday January 27 between 7pm and 9pm. It is being organised by the Save the Moat campaign group.

An application for the windfarm has been submitted by Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) for what the company is calling the Mullaghclogher Windfarm. The firm says that the location has been chosen due to its plentiful wind resource.

Organisers of the event say that the development represents the an ‘industrial development’ on the Moat, an area of outstanding natural beauty in the Sperrins.

“We want the public to find out what is really being planned here, how it will affect all aspects of our lives, our homes, our health and wellbeing, our livelihoods and our children’s futures,” said Ann Kerlin from the Save the Moat group.

“Most importantly, we want people to have their say and stand up against a development which threatens our community.”

The group also wants politicians to join its campaign. To date, hundreds of objections have been lodged against the plans.

The Department for Infrastructure has deemed the application to be of ‘regional significance.’ It is expected that a public inquiry will ultimately be held to decider whether or not the plan is given permission to proceed.

If given permission, the windfarm would have the capability of powering 86,000 homes and would includle an investment of around £3.7 million in the local area in the form of jobs and the use of local services.