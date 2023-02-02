Secretary Of State announces public inquiry into Omagh bombing

THE NI Secretary of State, Christopher Heaton-Harris, has announced an independent statutory inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb.

This announcement follows a long-running legal action brought by Michael Gallagher a relative of one of the 29 people who died after the bomb exploded on August 15, 1998.

In July 2021, the High Court found there should be an investigation into whether intelligence information could have prevented the attack.

The independent statutory inquiry will examine the four issues identified by the High Court; the handling and sharing of intelligence, the use of cell phone analysis, whether there was advance knowledge or reasonable means of knowledge of the bomb, and whether disruption operations could or should have been mounted, which may have helped prevent the attack.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, welcomed today’s announcement, “The Secretary of State has announced an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh Bomb.

“This is a significant announcement and welcome news to the Omagh Bomb families who have been incredibly brave and determined in their pursuit of Truth and Justice.”